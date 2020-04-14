|
|
Michael Davidson, age 63, of Newberry Springs, CA, formerly of Lincoln, MA, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Concord, MA on March 19, 1957 as the son of Cynthia (Davidson) Bouchard of Lompoc, CA and the late Robert Davidson. He attended the Lincoln Public School system, and was a member of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High Schools class of 1975. In 1977, he graduated from Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Daytona, FL. For many years, he was self-employed in the construction field. He was a proud marine and member of the American Legion. He enjoyed competing in motocross motorcycle racing in New England. An avid outdoors enthusiast, he especially loved camping in different areas of California. In addition to his mother, he leaves behind four sisters, Kathleen Spear of Ayer, MA, Karen Stoodley of Lompoc, CA, Carol Titus of Sudbury, MA, and Kelly Andrea of Norfolk, MA, his stepfather, David Bouchard of Lompoc, CA, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. His father, Robert Davidson, predeceased him in 1984. Family members will gather for a private burial service at Lincoln Cemetery in Lincoln, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020