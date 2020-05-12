|
Michael J. Dee, III, passed away in Hamden, CT, on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long illness. Mike was born in Lowell, MA, in 1939 to Bernard and Alice (Sheehan) Dee. Though the family moved to Concord in 1954, Mike commuted to Lowell to continue his high school education at Keith Academy, graduating in 1957. He attended Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell) for one year after which he joined the US Army. After a tour of duty with the 14th infantry in Hawaii, Mike served at Fort Devens in the E company of the 1st Battle Group, 4th Infantry. In 1962 Mike married Judith (Harding) and they raised five boys while living in Littleton, MA. Mike was an active member of the community in Littleton, serving as leader of Cub Scout Pack 1 and coaching several Little League teams. He was also active at St. Annes Church in Littleton, where he was an usher and Eucharistic Minister for several years. After many years of night school, Mike graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1970. He had a long & successful career as a departmental manager with General Radio Company (later known as GenRad). In the early nineties, Mike began working at QuadTech in Bolton, MA. It was at this time he met his second wife, Genevieve Andrade, and her son, Scott. They moved to Hamden, CT, where Mike worked at HID Corporation until he retired. They have lived there for the last twenty years raising a son, James, and a daughter, Jessica. Mike is survived by his wife, Genevieve, and his seven children: Christopher (Jane) of Natick, MA, Craig (Michelle) of Huntington, NY, Michael, Jr. (Edna) of Natick, MA, Matthew (Kimberly) of Fitchburg, MA, Jeffrey (Shayna) of Brookeville, MD, James and Jessica of Hamden CT; stepson Scott Andrade (Brooke) of Texas; nine grandchildren and his sister, Maureen (Robert) Steinmann of Brewster, MA, and his brother, Bernard E. Dee, Jr. (Mary), of South Hero, VT. Due to the pandemic, a Mass celebrating Michaels life will be held on a later date at the Holy Family Parish in Concord, MA, followed by his burial in the Dee family plot at St. Bernards Cemetery, Concord, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates and his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020