Muriel (Fletcher) Flannery, age 94, formerly of Concord, Carlisle, and Westford, died peacefully at Life Care Center in Acton on Monday, January 27, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Frederick Sam Flannery who died in 1986. Born in Concord on October 9, 1925, Muriel was the daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte (Campbell) Fletcher. A graduate of Concord High School, she was very active in sports as a basketball and tennis player, and Captain of the field hockey team. She was employed as a bookkeeper in the same building her entire career | first at Wirthmore Feeds and then at Wilson Lumber. She was a former member of the Carlisle Garden Club, former Girl Scout Leader and loved square dancing, walking the beach, family & friend get-togethers, and travelling. When asked what she attributed to her longevity, she frequently replied Eat pie for breakfast. Muriel leaves behind three children, Susan Leone and her husband Tony of Pepperell, Rick Flannery and his wife Kathy of Westford, and Jimi Flannery of Dubois, WY, her grandchildren, Andrew Chisholm, Brooke Leone Gosselin, Shelby and Andrea Flannery, Tara Purrington, Sam Flannery, three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a cousin, Beverly Heefner of GA. She was also the grandmother of the late Brian Flannery. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Thursday, January 30th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her funeral service will be on Friday, January 31st at 10 am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, # 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020