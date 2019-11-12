|
Nancy Bartram Beecher died at the age of 92 on October 17, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida, her primary domicile for ten years. She died peacefully, with grace and gratitude up to the end, knowing she had lived well, loved well, and was well-loved. Nancy was born in May, 1927 in Charleston, West Virginia, the youngest child of Thomas W. and Mildred Bartram. Leaving home at 13, she followed her brother to boarding school in western Massachusetts, riding Pullman sleeping cars back and forth through the U.S. of the Great Depression. Valedictorian at Northfield School, she went on to Wellesley College, then the preeminent womens educational institution, where she so excelled that she was featured in LOOK Magazine. She was President of the student body two decades before Hillary Rodham. Upon marrying Norman Beecher in 1948, she immediately applied the Wellesley motto - Non Ministrari sed Ministrare - by shipping off to Turkey to teach for three years in Istanbul. Service to others became Nancy's life's mission. Recalling a childhood road trip to New England with her parents and brother Tom, visiting historic sites, Nancy once wrote, "Who would ever have imagined that I would end up living in Concord." In fact, she lived there for five decades, participating in town governance, including 6 years on the Concord Select Board, one term as Chair, on Concord Fair Housing, Concord Personnel Board, and Trinity Church, as well as local schools and arts organizations. Over the years, Nancy served as trustee for and generously supported a variety of institutions - Northfield Mount Hermon, Episcopal Divinity School, Wellesley College, Massachusetts Legal Aid, and more. Nancy considered herself a politician, and would stand up to those who decried all politicians. A true civil servant, she advanced the common good (not her own interests) with honesty, integrity, and diplomacy, listening to all sides of an issue. Her family used to joke that her epitaph should read, "But, on the other hand..." A lobbyist, a lifelong member and President of both Concord and MA chapters of League of Women Voters, Nancy, (a Democrat) was appointed, by Republican Governor Sargent, to chair the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, where she worked to diversify the state civil service. In her most notable case, Castro v. Beecher, the appellate court ordered that the composition of the Boston Police Department reflect the diversity of the city's population, including women and minorities. At a time when humility seems so undervalued, Nancy didnt boast of her own accomplishments; and while religion was a lifelong comfort, she never pushed it on others. She quietly applied the moral precepts to herself, always trying to be better, kinder, less judgmental. When her caregiver recently asked her what she had done to live so long and happily, she said firmly, you just have to Love other people; treat everyone with love and kindness. Nancy actively celebrated the glorious natural world and inspired her friends and family to do the same. She hiked, swam, biked, sailed, played tennis, watched birds and the moon in her own backyard, and widely throughout the Americas, Europe, the Caribbean, Polynesia, and Japan. Passionate about music, Nancy played the piano, the recorder, the xylophone, and sang in many choral groups, and with family, spontaneously, joyfully | rollicking sea chanteys to sweet lullabies. She sang songs in Turkish, Italian, French and German, as well as English. She delighted in good food, laughter, and vigorous debates on a wide range of political issues during dinners with guests both American and international, at family homes in Concord and Northeast Harbor, Maine. She was a voracious reader, wrote poetry, perfected a sun dance, and won countless Scrabble games. Her final adventure, just days before she died, was a visit with her daughters to Colorado, Montana and Glacier National Park continuing the fortunate journey for which she was ever thankful. She will be sorely missed, fondly remembered. Predeceased by her parents, her brother Tom, and Norman, her husband of 67 years, Nancy is survived by her four children Catharine, Carolyn, Norman B. (Bucky), Ned, and her Italian AFS daughter, Carla; grandchildren Jesse and Juliana Beecher, Gordon, Wilson and Steve Nitka; great-granddaughters Elsa and Faye Beecher; her big sister (by a month) Normans "baby sister" Barbara Beecher Carl, and loving relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held in Concord, Massachusetts this coming spring. Donations in her memory may be made to: League of Women Voters https://www. lwv.org or to support the Alzheimer's Disease research in which Nancy was involved for 17 years, at https:// www.madrc.org/support-us. See legacy.com for on-line obituary.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019