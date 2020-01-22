Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
30 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy F. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy F. Griffin Obituary
Nancy Fay (Atkinson) Griffin, 75, originally of Arlington, MA, recently of Palm Harbor, FL and previously of Concord, MA, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020. Nancy was a woman of deep faith and she is survived by her husband of 55 years, John T. Griffin, and four of her children, John Jr., Gary, Brian and Patricia. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30am in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund. For complete obituary visit keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -