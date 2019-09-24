Home

Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
Nancy (Richards) Manson, 93, of Concord, passed away at home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was happily married for 64 years to the late James E. Manson, originally from Brooklyn, NY, who passed away in 2013. She was born in Brookline, MA on August 14, 1926 to the late Lyman G. Richards, M.D. and Kathryn D. (Cooper) Richards of Wellesley Hills, MA. She was a graduate of Dana Hall School and Connecticut College, with a BA degree in Sociology. Mrs. Manson was employed as a Paraprofessional in the Concord, MA school system for twenty years. She also volunteered at Emerson Hospital in Concord for twenty-five years. She was a member of Sweet Adelines Womens Barbershop Chorus for twenty years, and served as a Girl Scout leader in her neighborhood troop. She leaves a daughter, Priscilla Polly (Manson) Dunion of Concord and her husband Tom, a son, Mark D. Manson and his wife Susan of Lake Oswego, OR, eight grandchildren, ten great granddaughters, and an eleventh great granddaughter expected this December. Her daughter, Cynthia, and two brothers, Robert Richards and George Tad Richards, predeceased her. Family and friends are invited to gather for her memorial service on Saturday, November 9th at 3 pm in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Private burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Contributions to Emerson Hospital Health Care Foundation, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742 in Nancys memory are most welcome. To honor Nancys love of flowers, in particular carnations, the family would appreciate floral bouquets in her memory at the service. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Nancy's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
