Nancy (Burnholz) Rawson. A voracious reader, lifelong learner and world traveler, Nancy died peacefully in Cambridge April 19, 2020. A former resident of Lincoln and Waltham, she was born in New York in 1927, attended Swarthmore College and Simmons College, and worked for many years as a librarian at Wellesley Free Library. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, and is survived by her children, Tom, Dan and Peg, and 8 grandchildren; her sister Ann Galton; and 5 nieces and nephews. A service will be scheduled at a later date. For more information see bit.ly/NBRInfo.
Published in Concord Journal from May 1 to May 8, 2020