Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Coss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Coss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Coss Obituary
Neil Coss was born in Concord on March 1, 1955 to Victor and Florence Coss and brother to Valerie DiRenzo (Bob) and Victor (Kathy). Raised on White Pond, he attended Concord schools. He married Robbin McGowan of Boxboro. Son Greg and daughter Stephanie (Chuck Grimm) gave them 7 grandchildren, the great joy of their lives. Neil and Robbin traveled extensively and were known for attending numerous and varied events. He loved watching and participating in sports and, with Robbin's encouragement wrote three mystery novels; Hits, Path to Perdition and Guilt. Through his life he maintained close ties with in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins from his and Robbin's large extended families and friends from childhood to the most recent. He was wicked smart, a ruthless competitor, had a quick wit and wry sense of humor and loved his family fiercely. He was well loved in return, and will be sorely missed.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -