|
|
Neil Coss was born in Concord on March 1, 1955 to Victor and Florence Coss and brother to Valerie DiRenzo (Bob) and Victor (Kathy). Raised on White Pond, he attended Concord schools. He married Robbin McGowan of Boxboro. Son Greg and daughter Stephanie (Chuck Grimm) gave them 7 grandchildren, the great joy of their lives. Neil and Robbin traveled extensively and were known for attending numerous and varied events. He loved watching and participating in sports and, with Robbin's encouragement wrote three mystery novels; Hits, Path to Perdition and Guilt. Through his life he maintained close ties with in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins from his and Robbin's large extended families and friends from childhood to the most recent. He was wicked smart, a ruthless competitor, had a quick wit and wry sense of humor and loved his family fiercely. He was well loved in return, and will be sorely missed.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020