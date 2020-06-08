Norman W. Baldrachi, 86, of Concord, MA died at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 surrounded by his family and was the loving husband of Marjorie E. (DeGara) Baldrachi for 63 years. He was born on June 6, 1933 in Readsboro, VT, the son of William C. Baldrachi and Irene E. (Sartori) Baldrachi of Monroe Bridge, MA. He graduated from Drury High School in North Adams, MA in 1951 and attended Norwich University graduating in 1955 with a B.S. in business administration and earned his MBA from the University of Massachusetts in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, KY as a commissioned officer before reaching the rank of captain upon completion of his military obligation in 1957. Norman married his wife Marjorie in 1956. They settled in Monroe Bridge, MA before moving to Greenfield, MA, and then Concord, MA in 1976. He worked for Deerfield Specialty Papers for 29 years becoming president in 1976. He retired from Simkins Industries in 2008 also serving as president and chief operating officer. Norman enjoyed the outdoors especially fly-fishing, working in his yard, playing music, and following the Boston sports teams. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, knowledge, sense of humor, and love of family. Norman is survived by wife Marjorie of Concord, MA; a sister Jane Baldrachi of Monroe Bridge, MA a daughter Jodi (Baldrachi) Ward and her husband Chet Ward of Ellington, CT; a son Peter Baldrachi of Acton, MA; and his two grandchildren Sarah Ward and Dean Baldrachi. A private ceremony and interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations in Norman's memory may be made to: Emerson Health Care Foundation, 133 Old Road To Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01720. Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family. You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Concord Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.