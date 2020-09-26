Olga "Dusty" Petterson Reed, longtime Sudbury resident, died September 4, 2020. Dusty, the fourth of five children born to Charles and Barbara Petterson in Huttig, Arkansas on May 23, 1926, and was raised in Monroe, Lousiana. She graduated high school at 16, and graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in 1949. She continued her graduate studies in Zoology at the University of Indiana, Bloomington. Dusty and Hammond G. Reed were married in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1951. They had four children, William, Benjamin, Roberta and Kelsie. Dusty served on the Sudbury Conservation Commission for several years and was active in the First Parish Church of Sudbury, the League of Women Voters, the Audubon Society, Girl and Boy Scouts, the Appalachian Mountain Club, and served as the town beekeeper for Sudbury. Dustys true calling was introducing children to the natural world. She worked as a guide and naturalist teacher at Drumlin Farm in Lincoln, MA, and taught classes at Garden in the Woods (now Native Plant Trust). She shared observations with children wherever she travelled. Her own children grew up with a microscope on the dining room table, pond samples nearby, and turtles and other fostered wildlife a regular part of their lives. She enjoyed travelling around the United States and around the globe. Starting with a honeymoon in Cuba, Dusty and Hammond travelled to Egypt and the Mideast, Canada, the Caribbean, and annually to Bermuda where Dusty developed close ties with local conservationists. Dusty maintained an interest in beekeeping, cooking, and reading throughout her life. Dusty was preceded in death by her husband Hammond, and her son, Benjamin, as well as her four siblings, Sophie Wade Willbanks, Nell Deen, Berry August Petterson, and Barbara Little. She is survived by her children William "Will" (Kate) Reed of Albuquerque New Mexico, Roberta "Bobbie" Reed (Jack) Patnode of Kula, Hawaii, and Kelsie Reed of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She leaves behind her sister-in- law, Lydia Reed Lesure Allred of Bridgeton, ME, and several nieces and nephews. Private burial will take place at a later date at Munroe Cemetery in Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions go to the Garden in The Woods, or a conservancy of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Dustys online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.