Paola Ida Marchi Rossoni, It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our mother has played her last game of solitaire, and is now shopping at the big farm stand in the sky. Paola Ida Marchi Rossoni, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, leaves behind one brother (Palmer Marchi of Rome Italy), 4 children (Peter Rossoni of Beltsville MD, Philip Rossoni of Belmont MA, Lucia Longnecker of Lincoln MA, Bettina Blatter-Rossoni of Goldern, Switzerland), 9 grandchildren (Alex Blatter, Danielle Rossoni, Anja Blatter, Leonardo Rossoni, Nathan Longnecker, James Longnecker, Giovanni Rossoni, Paul Longnecker, Luke Blatter) one nephew (Guido Marchi of Florence Italy) and one niece (Claudia Chinigo of Rome Italy). Paola was born the 7th of July, 1929 to Lucy and Guido Marchi in Florence Italy. They endured WWII there, moving apartments to avoid military activity. She graduated from the Liceo Classico "Michelangelo" in 1947 and received a Medical Degree at the University of Florence, graduating cum laude in July 1954, specializing in Clinical Endocrinology. She arrived in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1956 as a Fulbright Scholar medical intern and successfully emigrated as a researcher in pathological anatomy and histology in 1959. In Cambridge, Paola met and married Giampiero Rossoni, leaving her professional life soon thereafter and making family her vocation in the sticks of Lincoln MA. They raised four rambunctious children, supplementing their education with craft projects, classical music, gardening, classes at DeCordova Museum School and travel. For much of that time, Paola supported legally blind Giampiero, who passed away 36 yrs. ago. Paola is remembered for her spirited wit, selfless devotion to those in need, and champion of Ecology and Nature. Her favorite places included Switzerland; Sicily; Monte Senario Monastery outside Florence; Halibut Point on Cape Ann and the Great Meadows Refuge in Concord Massachusetts. According to a recommendation to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she was described as having an "exuberant nature and a desire to attain perfection in all her endeavors;" "completely trustworthy" and a mature student under all respects. She was an inquisitive soul, prioritizing scientific knowledge, relishing exacting details. We will miss her reality checks, frank observations and reminders of our place in the world. An interment with the community of Paolas family and loved ones is anticipated after the pandemic passes. In lieu of flowers due to current restrictions, donations may be made in her name to any of her favorite charities: Food Project, Lincoln, MA, Walden Woods Project, Lincoln, MA, Audubon Society, or Trustees of Reservations, Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 22 to May 29, 2020