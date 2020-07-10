Patricia Brown Cumings, 99, died peacefully in her residence at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford on July 3, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Calvin W. Cumings who died in 2016. Born on May 11, 1921, she was the beloved daughter of the late H. Whittemore Brown and Marjorie (Wray) Brown. A proud Concordian, she graduated with the class of 1939 from Concord High School, and subsequently attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. During World War II, she assisted at the Harvard Underwater Sound Laboratory in Cambridge. Later, Mrs. Cumings enjoyed a thirty-year career as a Purchasing Agent for Waters Manufacturing, Inc. in Sudbury. She was an active participant in several choral groups, including the Concord Chorus, Harvard Pro Musica, Acton Community Chorus, and the church choir at First Parish in Concord. Her passion for gardening led to longtime memberships in numerous local garden clubs. A former Acton resident, she served on various town advisory committees, prior to moving to Carleton-Willard in 2008. Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Christopher Brown and also his wife Mileva from Peterborough, NH, her niece, Kristina Magee and her husband Michael, and her nephews, Samuel Brown, Thomas Howard, Dana Howard, Peter Howard, and Jonathan Howard. She was also the sister of the late Shirley Howard. Family members will gather for a private burial service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, where she will join her husband and many other relatives in the Brown family plot. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Acton Memorial Library Foundation, P.O. Box 2781, Acton, MA 01720. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.