Patrick Nixon Everett, 85, died on May 3, 2020 at Lahey Hospital, Burlington, MA of complications from a heart attack. He was the husband of Linda S. Reynolds and lived in Concord for over 50 years. Pat was born in 1934 in a suburb of London to Reginald and Marjorie Everett. By 1940 London was being bombed by the Germans, so Pats mother took her children to Cincinnati, Ohio, to stay with relatives until it was safe to return. Their father remained in England to run the family Engineering firm, Everett and Edgecumbe, which was an essential business in England. The family enjoyed their stay in Ohio, but when England enacted a law against sending money out of the British Empire, their father arranged for them to go to Barbados, which was part of the British Commonwealth, and they stayed there until 1945. For Patrick, Barbados was a delightful place to wait out the war. He explored the nearby beach, went to school by horse and buggy, and didnt mind the shortages such as gasoline for cars. The island left a big impression on Pat, so that later in his life he took his family to Hawaii to live for a few years to experience Island Life. He worked in Maui at the Haleakala telescope installation. When the Everett family was reunited in England in 1945, Pat attended University College School, Hampstead, London, and upon graduation he was accepted at Clare College, Cambridge University. After graduating with a degree in Engineering, Pat served two years in the British Navy, stationed in Northern Ireland. Pat came to the United States in 1960 to work at Transitron Electronic Corp. in Wakefield, MA. There Pat met another young Englishman, Peter Burrage, and they became best friends for the rest of Pats life. Pat received a Masters Degree in Engineering from Northeastern University and a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering at the University of Michigan. Pats career also included Avco-Everett research, Mitre, Lincoln Lab, the Haleakala Telescope Project and various consulting jobs. After Pats retirement he became a consultant to MIT, working with a doctoral candidate toward his degree. He loved this work and sometimes wished he had become a teacher. With his first wife, Jean Meryl Clark, Pat had four children, Timothy, Matthew, Jonathan and Tammy. They lived in Concord , MA and on Maui, Hawaii. Pat and his second wife, Linda, had 24 good years together and traveled extensively, visiting all of the continents except Antarctica. Pat joined the First Parish in Concord about 50 years ago and was always actively involved. In 2009 he founded the Concord Area Humanists. From that time until his death he was devoted to having meetings and arranging speakers for that group. When meetings moved online due to the coronavirus, his audience grew to include worldwide participants. This thrilled him and he was looking forward to the future. He is survived by his second wife, his children and their spouses, Timothy and Jennifer Everett, Matthew and Tonja Everett, Jonathan and Gloria Everett, Tammy and Antoine Berry, his grandchildren , Kevin, Jeffrey, Tessa, Devin, Weston, Malia, Jurrien, Krystle and Charles. He is also greatly missed by his step-children and spouses, Kate Reynolds and Ben Ratliff, Patrick Reynolds and Katanna Conley, Evan Reynolds and Amber Fleming-Shon, and his step grandchildren, Henry, Toby, Charlotte, Mavis and Saoirse. He is also survived by his brother, James, his sister, Anne, and nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Howard. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at First Parish in Concord at a date to be announced. Private burial will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Gifts in Pats Memory may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee, 689 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139-3302. Arrangements are under the care of the Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. For services updates and his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020