Mr. Paul R. Bolles, of Waltham, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was 75. Paul was born in Cambridge on April 6, 1944, a son of the late Jesse and Margaret (McGrath) Bolles. He moved with his family to Waltham as a teen and after high school served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Until his retirement he worked for more than thirty years as an engineer for the Xerox Corporation. A Laconia resident for the past five years he'd lived in Framingham for a number of years and before that in Waltham. In Laconia he was a volunteer for the food pantry and Saint Vincent dePaul Society at Saint Joseph's Church. Paul had a passion for boating and owned a number of vessels over the years. He was a longtime member of the Watertown Yacht Club and also belonged to the South Down Shores Boat Club in Laconia. He leaves his wife of seventeen years, Joan T. (Devlin) Bolles; his children, Julie C. Genova (David) of Concord, Joanna J. Tonkovich (David) of New Canaan, Connecticut and Paul F. Bolles (Jennifer) of Merrimack, New Hampshire; his step-children, Melanie A. Macdonald (Kevin) of Saugus and Eric C. Butler (Molly) of Shrewsbury; his sisters and brother, Mary Margaret Bolles of Lakeville, Edwina Regan of Tequesta, Florida and John Bolles (Debbie) of Ipswich; 10 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Paul was also the husband of the late Paula G. (Ftizpatrick) Bolles. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, July 31st, in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology Department, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Concord Journal from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019