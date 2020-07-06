Paul Robert Vigliotti, 88, of Homosassa, FL., formerly of Acton and Concord, passed away on June 24th, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was the husband of Joan E. (MacDonald) Vigliotti. Born in Concord on August 9, 1931 he was the son Louis and Anna (Donini) Vigliotti. Raised and educated in Concord, Paul graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School. Paul and Joan married for 64 years and moved to Acton where together they raised their loving family. Paul worked for fiftyfive years as a construction operating engineer for the IUOE Local 4 until his retirement in 2003. During his spare time, Paul enjoyed traveling, auto racing and maintaining his fish ponds. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Robert Vigliotti of Homosassa, FL, Gary Vigliotti of Deland, FL, Michael Vigliotti of Homosassa, FL, Paula Cutter of Westminster, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Frances M. (Vigliotti) Gibson of West Groton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Paul for a graveside service on July 10th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Knoll at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Bedford St., Concord. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
