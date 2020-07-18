Peter J. Rosebush age 67, of Concord, died on July 1, 2020 at Emerson Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born in New York City on November 9, 1952, as the son of the late Arthur and Beatrice (Viggiano) Rosebush. Throughout his life, Peter treasured many vacations in Maine, golf outings with his buddies, reading a good book, and most anything involving the outdoors. He embodied a playful and competitive spirit; whether it was board games, cards, darts, or pool, just to name a few. He had an incredible sense of humor, and will be remembered as the funniest guy in the room. Peter will be forever missed by his partner, Janet Purney-Balabanis of Grafton, his daughter, Katie Rosebush of Pepperell, two grandchildren, Joey and Ali Doroski of Pepperell, one brother, Don Rosebush and his wife Paula from West Bridgewater also two sisters, Mary Hunt from Naples, FL and Elizabeth Damon and her husband Ken of Borrego Springs, CA, as well as five nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, several extended family members, and countless friends. Peters family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.