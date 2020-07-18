1/1
Peter J. Rosebush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter J. Rosebush age 67, of Concord, died on July 1, 2020 at Emerson Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born in New York City on November 9, 1952, as the son of the late Arthur and Beatrice (Viggiano) Rosebush. Throughout his life, Peter treasured many vacations in Maine, golf outings with his buddies, reading a good book, and most anything involving the outdoors. He embodied a playful and competitive spirit; whether it was board games, cards, darts, or pool, just to name a few. He had an incredible sense of humor, and will be remembered as the funniest guy in the room. Peter will be forever missed by his partner, Janet Purney-Balabanis of Grafton, his daughter, Katie Rosebush of Pepperell, two grandchildren, Joey and Ali Doroski of Pepperell, one brother, Don Rosebush and his wife Paula from West Bridgewater also two sisters, Mary Hunt from Naples, FL and Elizabeth Damon and her husband Ken of Borrego Springs, CA, as well as five nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, several extended family members, and countless friends. Peters family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved