On Monday, March 9, 2020, Phil Benincasa, of Concord, peacefully entered eternal life following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 76. Phil was loved by many generations of Concord students and residents as the dedicated Principal at Ripley & Alcott Elementary Schools in Concord for 35 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Jacqueline (Perez) Benincasa, three children, Norah Benincasa and her husband Nick Grigorieff, Philip Chris Benincasa and his wife Andrea Petro, and Jeffrey Benincasa and his wife Amy, his grandchildren, Jessica Lasorsa, Jarred Lasorsa, Catherine Benincasa, Devin Benincasa, Dominique Petro, Jaclynn Lasorsa, Natalie Grigorieff, Eva Benincasa, and Nicholas Grigorieff. He was also the grandfather of the late Jacob Lasorsa. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Phils life during visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center, on Friday, March 13th from 5 to 8 pm. He will buried during a private service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery on Saturday, March 14th. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, please visit the Dee Funeral Home website for memorial contribution information, which is in the process of being finalized. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Phils online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020