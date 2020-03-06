|
Philomena M. Carmichael, 90, a former longtime resident of Concord, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence in Youville Place in Lexington. Born in Melrose, she was the daughter of late Anne (Hegarty) and Michael Kiley. Mrs. Carmichael graduated from St. Marys High School in Melrose in 1947 and Emmanuel College in 1951. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Carmichael, Sr. who died in August 2015, a few months short of their 60th wedding anniversary. They moved to Concord from Brewer, Maine in 1970 and she lived there until late 2015 when she moved to Youville. Mrs. Carmichael worked in the Concord Public Schools for many years, retiring in 1992. She and her husband were long time parishioners at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in West Concord until it merged with St. Bernards to become Holy Family Parish in Concord. They were active in a range of ministries at the churches and also were longtime supporters of Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence. She and her husband were avid skiers, skiing throughout Northern New England for decades and then often in the Western United States after retirement. They also were avid Boston College football fans, attending nearly every home game from 1970 to 2007 and multiple Bowl Games. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Robert F. Jr and Donna (Sullivan) of Needham, Janet and Dick Ciummei of Acton, Brian and Carol (Marshall) of Andover, and John and Deb of North Attleboro; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Anne (Kiley) Grazewski of Shrewsbury, her brother, Kevin Kiley and his wife Carol of Middleton, her brother in law, Ray Carmichael and his wife Teresa, and her brother in law, Len Carmichael of Natick as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Kiley of Wakefield and her sister-in-law, Virginia (Carmichael) Kyle of Allentown, PA. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 4 pm. Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 9th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Youville Place Scholarship Fund, c/o Youville Place, 10 Pelham Road, Lexington, MA 02421. The scholarship fund assists aids working at Youville as they pursue careers in nursing. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
