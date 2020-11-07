On |Monday, October 19, 2020, Richard Conrick Gallagher passed away at the age of 93 in Sarasota, Florida. Richard, Dick, Dad, Papa was born in Milford, Massachusetts to the late John Vincent and Ellen Luby Gallagher, and he was also predeceased by his sister, Jane, and brother, John. Dick is survived by his bride Julie Kennedy Gallagher, with whom he had an amazing 59 years of marriage. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his son, Rick and his wife Kim of Coto de Caza, California; daughters Susan and her husband Michael Williams of Millwood, Virginia, and Stacie and her husband Lou Christopher of Bethesda, Maryland. Papa was also a proud grandfather and roll model to eight fantastic grandchildren, Riley, Colby, Conrick, George, Sophie, Tommy, Liza and Ellie. Dick joined the Navy in 1945 and served at the Anacostia Naval Base in Washington, DC and later at the Newport Naval Base in Newport, Rhode Island. Following in his fathers footsteps, he graduated from Boston College in 1950 and Tufts University School of Medicine in 1954. After serving as a Naval officer in Newport, Dick and Julie were happily married in 1961 and moved to Worcester, Massachusetts where Dick began his career in Obstetrics and Gynecology. In 1964, Dick launched a medical practice in Concord, Massachusetts which later became Gynecologist- Obstetricians, Inc. at Emerson Hospital. Delivering an estimated 5,000 babies over his 33 year career, Dick had an incredible impact on the lives of his patients and their families in the Concord area. After retiring in 1996, Dick and Julie moved to Jamestown, RI and spent their winters in La Quinta, California and, beginning in 2016, Sarasota, Florida. Dick enjoyed sailing, tennis, paddle tennis, and golf. He was a member of the Concord Country Club, the Conanicut Yacht Club, Jamestown, RI and the Reading Room, Newport, RI. Dick had many interests in his retirement, including a late blooming yen for painting. He volunteered at Woman and Infants Hospital in Providence, RI, where he had, decades before, delivered his first baby. Dick was also fortunate to volunteer for the U.S. Department of Energy in 1996, studying the impact of radiation on women on the island of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. A private funeral Mass was held on October 24, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sarasota, Florida.



