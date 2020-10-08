Richard Gregory Perkins, 73, of Nashua died at home on Thursday October 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 22, 1947 in Concord, MA to the late Raymond and Grace Perkins. He resided in Acton, MA for most of his life before he met his loving wife Barbara Perkins. They were married in Hollis, NH on May 21, 1983 at a beautiful ceremony on a picturesque day. Richard was a member of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War as a radio relay operator stationed in Germany. Richard was an electrical board assembler for Heidelberg and Goss International before retiring early. He then began delivering auto parts for Tulley GMC in Nashua since 2009, and was well known as "Walter to his peers (taking on the persona of the Jeff Dunham puppet). Richard loved his antique cars and in his free time he would spend it tinkering on one of the four he owned. He was an adult leader of Troop and Den 19 for Boy Scouts when his son was involved. Richard also was a Freemason from the lodge in Effingham, NH. Besides his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his brother Malcom Perkins. Survivors include his son Gregory Perkins, his brother Brian Perkins, and his granddaughter Aimee Marie Perkins. SERVICES: A walk though visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. Due to COVID restrictions all guests entering the funeral home will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 2 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. Friends and family are invited to attend. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua has been placed in charge of arrangements. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store