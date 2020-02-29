|
|
Richard J. Rand originally of Concord, MA. known by his friends as Rick or Ricky, died Thursday, January 22, 2020, age 61, at the Sippican Health Center in Marion, MA. his home of many years since his illness. Son of the late Margaret Rand, who died in 2006 and the late John P. Rand, who died in 1995, Rick is survived by his cousins, Billy, David and Tony, and loving relatives Billy, Dillon, Alexis and Angela Cove. Rick attended Concord Carlisle High School and graduated in 1976. He was much beloved, enormously gregarious by nature, tremendously warm of heart, and kind of spirit; he enriched many lives and had many friends. Ricks graveside service was held February 22, 2020 at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery and was followed by a gathering of friends. Please visit https:// www.facebook.com/rckrand for more information.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020