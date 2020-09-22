1/1
Richard L. Peterson
Richard L. Peterson, Rochester, NY, formerly of Concord, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 in Rochester, NY. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Cynthia. A native of Hanover, MA Richard graduated from Hanover High School. As a child he was active in the 4-H Club and won many awards in a variety of categories. He attended Northeastern University for his undergraduate degree in accounting. After serving in the Army from 1955-57, he went to Northeastern University for his MBA at night on the GI Bill. Richard married Cynthia Whiting in 1959, moved to Concord in 1961, and was an accountant for different regional accounting firms before going into business for himself. He was one of the first to use computerized accounting. Our father was also a Cub Scout pack leader and the treasurer for the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, Concord Museum, and the Boy Scouts. In addition, he co-founded Heritage Pool and Racquet Club which he dearly loved to be a part of for 39 years. He enjoyed listening to music and playing chess with our beloved mother. He also greatly enjoyed his hobby of flying model airplanes and visiting airshows such as the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels. His excitement was contagious when he had a remote control in his hands. He was a very affable man and greeted anyone he met with a twinkle in his eyes. He got along with just about everyone and the older he got, the more he could do so in a humorous way. He leaves behind his 3 sons to treasure his memory - Adrian and his wife Yoko of Concord MA, Kirk and his fianc Janine of Danbury, CT, Erik and his wife Deb of Penfield, NY, and 5 grandchildren - Lauren, Caroline, Jessie, Rachel and Andrew. Richard has now found peace and is once again with his dearest Cynthia. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside ceremony will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, MA. In honor of Richard, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
