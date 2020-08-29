Robert Cunningham

After a long and great life of 95 years, Robbie passed away peacefully on Saturday August 22, 2020 with his son Jonathan at his side. Born and raised in Newton, Robbie attended Newton South High School, and later graduated from Harvard University, class of 1946. He loved his time at Harvard and met his wife, Margaret Garfield Cunningham, at a gathering after a Crimson football win. World War II delayed graduation from Harvard. Robbie was stationed in Hawaii and then the Quadulan, part of the Marshall Islands. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After graduation from Harvard, Robbie joined his father in the family wholesale hardware business, C.A. Cunningham Company. First as a road salesman calling on lumberyards and then as the company president, he helped develop the company into one of New Englands prominent specialty distributors. Robbie and Margaret made their home in Lincoln, MA and loved the rural town and all its conservation land. The area was great for their dogs and cats and Robbie loved to walk the Prestons woods trails with the dogs. Robbie joined the Lincoln Minutemen and was sure to attend all their events. The annual highlight was the march from Lincoln to Concord for the April 19th celebration, and parade commemorating the battles of Lexington and Concord. In 1990, Robbie and Margaret welcomed Kathryn Dempsey Cunningham into the family when she married their only son Jonathan. Robbie loved her like she was his own daughter, and was so happy when they had three grandchildren; Susan, Michelle and Amy. After Margaret died in 2002, his later years were spent attending various plays and sporting events of his grandchildren. One of Robbies favorite ways of investing was finding and buying real estate in locations before they were prominently developed. He and Margaret particularly enjoyed Phippsburg, ME and Naples, FL. They loved hosting family and friends and taking them to the Naples beach and pier. Jon, Kathy and their kids took many great trips to Naples. Robbie loved history and one of his favorite passions was the Arnold Expedition Historical Society (AEHS). A group of interested people formed to preserve and protect the land that Benedict Arnold marched on from Maine to Quebec. In 1975, to celebrate the 200-year anniversary, he led 600 people on a reenactment of the march. It was quite an event and long remembered by many. He also enjoyed being charitable and donated to many charities helping the disadvantaged. Robbie believed in giving back and paying forward. He felt that the world was becoming faster, but that did not necessarily make it better. Robbie was a great communicator and while recognizing the importance of technology, he wished people would converse more and come together instead of being buried in technology. He leaves his son Jonathan and wife Kathryn of Lincoln, grandchildren Susan, Michelle and Amy; brother Tony Cunningham and his wife Aurora, and their children Lydia and Charlie. Due to COVID restrictions, a wake and church service with reception will not be held. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a public graveside service on Friday September 4th at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Road, Lincoln. Officers of the United States Army will present military honors. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Please omit flowers and gifts. In lieu of, please consider donating to the Pine Street Inn for homeless men and women, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Robbies online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome. com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store