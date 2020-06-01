Robert E. Peters
Robert E. Peters, a former longtime resident of Concord, passed away at Harbor Point Assisted Living in Centerville on May 23, 2020. He was 90. Born in Boston on September 5, 1929, he was the son of the late Alexander and Emily (Whitney) Peters. While growing up in Concord, he attended Middlesex School, followed by Harvard University in Cambridge, where he earned his undergraduate degree. Mr. Peters was a longtime member and active performer with The Concord Players. A talented woodworker, he particularly enjoyed crafting furniture. He will also be remembered as a true animal lover, who treasured his black Labrador Retrievers. He leaves behind three children, Whitney Foster and her husband Kent, Alec Peters, and Rob Peters and his wife Joanne, two grandsons, Robby and Frank, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elinor Beane, Margaret Urquhart, and Richard Peters. A private burial service took place at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Concord Players, 51 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
