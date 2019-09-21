|
Robert H. Hanson, age 70 of Seneca, South Carolina formerly of Lincoln and Concord, MA passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Bob was born in Concord on August 23, 1949, the son of the late Everett Olaus and Doris Arlene (Butcher) Hanson of Lincoln, MA. Bob graduated from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School and then enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. He remained in the Army for his working career earning the rank of Sargent. He retired in 2004 and moved to Seneca, South Carolina. Bob was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan and enjoyed reading and researching United States History. He is survived by his sisters, Shirley Monahan of Sudbury, Linnea Hennessy of Holliston and Arlene Edgar of Fitchburg and his nieces Bekki Curley of MA, Kristina Edgar Brisson of Fitchburg, Kristen Sharpe of Medway, Laura McIvor of VT, Amy Hunkins Espinoza, nephews, Sean Hennessy of Upton, Darren McIvor of NH, James and Jeffry Hunkins, along with several grandnieces, grandnephews and several close friends Karen Henley, Eileen Shannon, Elisabeth Stancil, Dwight Sabarese, Merle Ballard, Tom Heller, Dick and Betty Caswell and Wren Vassy. He was also predeceased by his twin sister June Hanson Hunkins of Littleton, MA and brother Ronald McIvor of Belmont, MA. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bob for a period of visitation in Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 11am to 1pm. Burial immediately following with U.S. Army Military Honors will follow at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to: Lexington VFW, POST # 3007, 2 Hayes Lane, Lexington, MA 02420 or Bedford American Legion, 357 Great Road, Bedford, MA 01730 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
