Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square, Concord Center.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Joachim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Joachim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Joachim Obituary
Robert J. Joachim, 91, a former longtime Concord resident, died at Life Care Center in Sullivan, Missouri on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 52 years of the late Patricia R. (Hession) Joachim who died in 2003. Born on January 2, 1928, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Hilda (Efverman) Joachim. He was raised and educated in Fitchburg, before pursuing a Masters degree in Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston. For over thirty years, Mr. Joachim was an Engineer for Raytheon. He served as past Grand Knight of the Concord Knights of Columbus, and loved playing cribbage, bridge, softball, golfing, and bowling. He especially took pride in his collection of home movies, and enjoyed traveling with Pat around the world, including to Ireland, Rome, and Africa. He leaves behind four children, Gregory Joachim and his wife Ellen of Lunenburg, Jeffrey Joachim and his wife Lynn of Concord, Monica Johnson and her husband Tom of Littleton and Missouri, and Cynthia Cleary of Acton. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one sister, Carol Brissette. He was also the brother of the late Raymond & Paul Joachim. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Monday, January 13th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 () or to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Mr. Joachims online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -