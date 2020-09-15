1/1
Robert Krueger
Robert Bob Krueger, 70, a lifelong Concord resident, passed away on September 11, 2020 at his home in Concord after a brief illness. Born on May 19, 1950, He was a devoted son to the late Mary (Mazzeo) Krueger and Edgar H. Krueger. He attended Concord schools, where he enjoyed playing clarinet in the high school band. He continued his musical pursuits at the Longy School of Music and then at the New England Conservatory, studying clarinet and piano. Bobs 40 year career in the high-tech industry began in West Concord, first at GenRad, and then at Technical Communications Corp. Following that, he worked at M.I.T. Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington for over 27 years as a procurement expert. Bobs knowledge, experience and dedication made him truly indispensable to the organization. He was responsible for securing highly specialized hardware and custom parts, which ensured the successful completion of many programs critical to national security. Bobs passions included carpentry, gardening & landscaping, restoring his classic cars, and a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed countless hiking, biking and canoeing trips, and had many vacation adventures with friends and family. He leaves behind two siblings, his brother Richard E. Krueger of Hudson, FL, and his sister Nancy E. Gresham of Concord, MA. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Thursday, September 17th from 5 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Bob's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 18th at 10 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Contributions in his memory may be made to Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742 or Tower Hill Botanical Gardens, P. O. Box 598, Boylston, MA 01505. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Bobs online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
