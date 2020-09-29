Robert (Bob) Lawrence Kemp, age 88, of Concord, MA died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Blayz) Kemp for 61 years. Bob was the proud father of five daughters, forever missed by Carolyn Kemp and her husband Eric Broege, Margaret Carlson and her fianc Michel Zeitouny, Elizabeth Wiza, Amy Sweeney and her husband Joseph, and Katherine Flood and her husband Ryan. In addition to his children, Bob is survived by nine loving grandchildren: Henry Broege, Charles and Clayton Carlson, Madeline, John, and Evelyn Sweeney, Nicholas Wiza, and William and Sarah Flood. "Grandpa" is reunited with his late grandson Jack Casimir Wiza. Born on June 18, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bob was the son of Alice (Kraft) and Clayton Kemp and the younger brother of the late John G. Kemp of Greendale, Wisconsin. His fathers business took the family to Pennsauken, New Jersey, where he spent his childhood. Following his graduation from Merchantville High School, his family moved back to Milwaukee where Bob attended Marquette University, earning a B.S in Business Administration. Bob was then drafted into the Army, serving two years at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After his service, he returned to Milwaukee and worked for the R.F. Newman Investment Company as an analyst and portfolio manager. Bob joined the Loomis Sayles Company in 1965 as a senior portfolio manager where he concentrated on large institutional accounts. In 1974, he was promoted to Director of Portfolio Management at the firms headquarters in Boston, settling his family in Concord, MA. Three years later, Bob was elected president and CEO of the firm. Under Bobs expert direction, Loomis Sayles experienced a dramatic and successful turnaround. In 1990, he and his investment partner formed a new company, Capital Growth Management where Bob worked and "had the most fun in his life" until he retired at age 82. During his career, Bob was profiled in such publications as Institutional Investor and Fortune Magazine. Bob was dedicated to his alma mater, serving on the Board of Trustees for twelve years. He was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1990 and Alumnus of the Year Award in 2007. His devotion to Marquette led Bob and Mary to establish the Robert L. and Mary M. Kemp Scholarship in 1990, now having helped over one hundred students achieve their dreams of higher education. A devoted family man, Bobs deep Catholic faith guided every aspect of his life. He strove to balance his demanding career with family time and treasured his vacations in Chatham, MA and Lovell, Maine. Bob loved fishing with his magic lure, sailing his sunfish, playing tennis, and playing cards with his family. He was an early adopter of all new technology, the first to own "new age" gadgets such as a video recorder, a personal computer, and his favorite, an iPhone and its many iterations. Bob had a competitive and playful spirit and particularly enjoyed games of strategy. His sense of humor revealed keen insights and oh, how Bob loved to make others laugh with a well-told joke or quick, dry remark. Most memorable are the long-lasting and loyal friendships he made with fraternity brothers, army buddies, work colleagues, and neighbors, many of which spanned 60 years. Ultimately, Bob was an astute numbers guy who loved to analyze trends and patterns. He knew he was blessed to be able to live out his favorite adage, "Do what you love and youll never work a day in your life." A man with style and grace, a true gentleman, he touched so many lives with generosity, wisdom, and kindness. Always referred to as a great guy, Bob will be tremendously missed by all. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Thursday, October 1st from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 2nd in Holy Family Parish, Concord Center. Burial with U.S. Army military honors will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. Bob's Mass will be video recorded, and a link will be shared on the Dee Funeral Home website following the service on Friday. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Friday, October 2nd in honor of Bob's dedicated Army service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobs memory may be made to The Robert L. and Mary M. Kemp Scholarship Fund, c/o Marquette University/University Advancement, PO Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI 53201 (1-800.344.7544) and The Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 (www.massaudubon.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.