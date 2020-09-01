Robert Mason Foss, 83, died Tuesday August 25, 2020, of cancer, with his devoted cat; Wilson by his side. For 50 years, he was the devoted husband of the late Kathrina Foss. He leaves behind his two daughters, Brenda Couture and her husband Larry of Billerica and Sandra White and her husband Peter of Worcester; five grandchildren, Peter, Michael and Alisa White, and Jennifer and Sarah Couture, all of whom were the love of his life. He also leaves his sister Beverly Burak of Carlisle, two nephews and a niece and many cousins. Bob was born in Concord to Evelyn (Peters) and Mason Garfield Foss, and made his home on Walden Terrace in Concord. He worked for GenRad for 28 years, retiring in 2001. Upon retirement he kept active caning chairs, gardening, delivering meals on wheels and working as a crossing guard for Alcott School . He enjoyed playing cards with his many friends at Harvey Wheeler; Council on Aging. He especially enjoyed vacationing with his family in Port Clyde, Maine. At his request services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742.



