Robert P. Savoy, age 89 and long-time resident of Sudbury, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Rivercrest Long Term Care Facility in Concord. He was the beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Chism) Savoy who passed away in 2018. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH on April 9, 1931 he was the son of Jack and Anna (Germano) Savoy and had 4 siblings, John Savoy, Peter Savoy, MaryAnn Savoy and Ruth Moore. Bob was raised and early educated at St Vincent -St. Marys Catholic school, Akron Ohios oldest Catholic school where LeBron James also attended. He later graduated from University of Akron with a BS Engineering and Ohio State University earning a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering followed by 3 years of post-doctoral Engineering work. Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Bob and JoAnn married in Ohio and in 1961 relocated with the US Air Force to Hanscom Field in Bedford MA. At this time Bob and JoAnn moved to Sudbury where together they raised their loving daughters. Bob had a long, distinguished and rewarding career as an Electrical Engineer with the U.S. Air force, the U.S. Department of Defense and Raytheon Corporation. Bob was a faithful long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Sudbury; he served as weekly lector and was always seen around the church helping others. His ability to complete projects, errands and helping others were always welcomed by all who counted on him. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Bob was a lifelong athlete and won many awards for his springboard diving. In May 2019 at age 88, he participated in the US Masters Diving Spring National Championship Meet at the Naval Academy in Annapolis Maryland. He dove in the 1-meter, 3-meter events and placed 2nd and first, respectively in his age group. Once retired, Bob and JoAnn traveled and enjoyed life together. They went on many trips with the Sudbury Seniors and on their own. Some memorial trips were to Hawaii, China, Egypt, South America and Machu Picchu. He is survived by his daughters, Carol Savoy (Stephen Neumeier) of Concord and Susan Savoy of Boston. A private graveside service was held in New Town Cemetery, Sudbury with Rev. Gerald Souza from Our Lady of Fatima Parish officiating followed by U.S. Air Force Military Honors. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020