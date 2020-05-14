Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
950 Chiquita Blvd. S
Cape Coral, FL 33991
(239) 283-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sillars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Sillars

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert V. Sillars Obituary
Robert V. Sillars of Cape Coral, FL. formally of Concord, MA. died on Sunday, Apr. 26 2020. He was 90 years old. Robert was born in Winchester, MA. in 1929. After graduating Tufts and Brandies University, he worked as a Systems Analyst for the US Air Force. He was a veteran of the Korean War & served in the US Navy .Robert is preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Gladys Sillars; loving father of Steven Sillars and his wife Donna, of Cape Coral , FL and the grandfather of Jennifer Sillars . He also was the dear brother of the late Richard Sillars of Danvers, Ellen (Sillars) Bell of Reading, and Donald Sillars of Clermont, FL. Burial arrangements are under the direction of Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery in Cape Coral & will be held at later date at the Sarasota Veterans cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Robert Sillars's name to the Sarasota Opera, 61 North Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL. 34236
Published in Concord Journal from May 14 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -