Robert V. Sillars of Cape Coral, FL. formally of Concord, MA. died on Sunday, Apr. 26 2020. He was 90 years old. Robert was born in Winchester, MA. in 1929. After graduating Tufts and Brandies University, he worked as a Systems Analyst for the US Air Force. He was a veteran of the Korean War & served in the US Navy .Robert is preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Gladys Sillars; loving father of Steven Sillars and his wife Donna, of Cape Coral , FL and the grandfather of Jennifer Sillars . He also was the dear brother of the late Richard Sillars of Danvers, Ellen (Sillars) Bell of Reading, and Donald Sillars of Clermont, FL. Burial arrangements are under the direction of Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery in Cape Coral & will be held at later date at the Sarasota Veterans cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Robert Sillars's name to the Sarasota Opera, 61 North Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL. 34236
Published in Concord Journal from May 14 to May 21, 2020