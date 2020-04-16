|
|
Robert W. Goehring, Jr., age 74, of Carlisle, died on April 13, 2020. Born in Boston on July 19, 1945, he was the son of the late Rear Admiral (USCG) Robert W. and Marjorie (MacEachern) Goehring, formerly of Hingham. Robert graduated from Boston College High School in 1963, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1967, where he enlisted in the Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NROTC). He went on to serve as a Lieutenant on board submarines in the United States Navys Nuclear Propulsion division from 1967 to 1972 and later in the Naval Reserve. During his time of active service, Robert assumed increasing duties in command and was decorated with numerous awards, including the Presidential Unit Citation for Extraordinary Heroism to the USS Lapon by President Nixon, as well as the Navy Achievement Medal, and a Meritorious Unit Commendation. After his naval service, Robert earned his MBA from Harvard Business School, after which he had a distinguished career in software engineering and consulting. He was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed building and renovating houses, and an avid fan of the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots. In his retirement, Robert enjoyed spending time at his second home in West Dennis, and with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Luanne (Cancella) Goehring, daughter Kristyn MacInnis and her husband David of Groton, daughter Susan Bailey and her husband Timothy of Acton, brother Thomas Goehring of Newton and Orlando FL, and grandchildren Colin MacInnis, Charlotte MacInnis, Rhys Bailey and Lillian Bailey. Due to restrictions in light of COVID-19, Roberts immediate family will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home, followed by burial at Green Cemetery in Carlisle. A Memorial Mass at St. Irene Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roberts memory may be made to Emerson Hospital (https://www. emersonhospital.org/support-emerson/donate-now) and the Massachusetts General Hospital Memory Disorders Division (https://giving.massgeneral. org/support-neurology/memory-disorders-division/). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates and his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020