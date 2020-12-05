1/
Roberta E. Berry
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta E. Berry, age 73, of Lincoln, MA passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2020. She is survived by her sons Matthew Drew of Sudbury, and Jonathan Drew and his wife Rachel of Lincoln, grandchildren Leah and Aaron Drew, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband George W. Berry. Roberta was born in Boston to Robert and Ruth (nee Hibbett) Thibeault, graduated from Worcester State College, and had a career as a technical writer and manager with Digital Equipment Corporation in Merrimack, NH. After marrying George in 1988, Roberta retired to pursue her passion for horses, eventually building Berryfield Farm in Lincoln into a premiere dressage training barn. Berryfield Farm was also the home for over 20 years to Friends For Tomorrow, a therapeutic horseback riding program for children with special needs. The Berrys also had a house in Alford, MA in the Berkshires, where they welcomed many weekend guests and were frequent attendees at Tanglewood. Roberta and George were dedicated volunteers and supporters of many organizations, chief among them the American Cancer Societys Boston Hope Lodge, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Dartmouth College, Friends For Tomorrow, the New England Dressage Association, and Shakespeare & Co. in the Berkshires. Robertas family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers who helped Roberta through her final days. Plans for a celebration of Robertas life will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, www.alz.org. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Concord Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Matt, Jon, Rachel, Leah, and Aaron .. Your Mom/Grandmother was a wonderful person! I was blessed to know here since Matt was born. She even let me babysit him when she went to visit your Dad at camp. The world is a sadder place now that she has joined George. I am sure they will be off on new adventures together.
Susan Pierce
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved