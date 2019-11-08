|
|
Rosalie Isabel Hanson passed away on October 26th, 2019. She was 70 years old and was brought up in Yonkers, New York. She is survived by her husband Bruce of 45 years, her son Ross and wife Lindsay, son Curtis, her two grandchildren Logan and Alyssa, her sister-in-law and brother- in-law Marlene and Bill Wertheim, and her two first cousins Suzanne Shawver and Steve Blumenkrantz. Rosalie had an advanced degree in English literature from NYU, had an avocation of designing and producing ceramic jewelry, had a beautiful soprano voice, participated and led book groups, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She supplied comforting friendship to so many and will be very missed. There will be no funeral service but there are two separate get-togethers to reflect on Rosalie's life. One is for the immediate family and the other for friends. Both will take place at 16 Hudson Road, Lexington MA. The family gathering will be Sunday, November 10, 1:00pm and the friends are welcome on Saturday, November 23, 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Please hold off if you plan to make any contributions or wish to send flowers because we are planning to make a special recommendation at the gatherings. If you cannot attend and still wish to give something, please contact someone in the family.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019