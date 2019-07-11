|
Russell Milligan, age 76 of Stow passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Marcotti) Milligan of Stow. Born in Newton, Massachusetts on January 21, 1943 he was the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Fraser) Milligan. Russ was raised and educated in Waltham, MA graduating from St Charles High School. He later attended and graduated from Bon Barber School. Russ and Nancy married on August 24, 1969 and soon settled in Stow to raise their loving family. Russ worked as a master Barber for several local Barber Shops before purchasing the Concord Barber Shop in the early 70s where he successfully owned and operated this local landmark establishment. His loyal following of customers brought many fond and happy memories to both Russ and all who visited him. Russ enjoyed spending time with his family, he also enjoyed golfing , reading and watching sports. Along with his wife Nancy, he is survived by their two children, Thomas Milligan, and Janice Araujo and his grandchildren Acacia, Kadin., Madelyn , Wyatt and siblings Irene Kelly, Jane Graceffa, James Milligan, Maureen Arseneau and Barbara Smith. Predeceased by his sisters Patricia Rice, Katherine Coyle and Mary Brooks. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Russ on Friday, July 12 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 am in St. Isidore Parish, 429 Great Road, Stow. Burial in Brookside Cemetery will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: JDRF | Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from July 11 to July 18, 2019