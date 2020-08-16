Santa Cotoni holds a very special place in the heats of the Nardone Family in Watertown, Ma.



Among so many other things, my mother Carmela Nardone says with a heavy heart that she misses Santa's sleep over visits from years ago and will now be further saddened to miss her weekly calls with her.



God bless her and all of her wonderful family who were so lucky to have her in their lives for such a long time.



With deepest of condolences

John Nardone