Santa G. Cotoni
Santa G. (Messina) Cotoni, 99, a longtime Lincoln resident, died at home while surrounded by her loving family on August 14th, 2020. She was the beloved wife for sixtyone years of the late Joseph D. Cotoni, Sr., who died in 2003. Born on February 23rd, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine (DiDomenico) Messina. Having grown up in Watertown, she graduated from Watertown High School and settled in Lincoln after marrying Joe. Mrs. Cotoni devoted her life to raising her family and assisting in the operation of the family farm in Lincoln. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church and in her later years, resided at the Ryan Estate in Lincoln. She leaves behind her children, Joseph Cotoni, Jr. and his late wife Sandi of Wayland, Arthur Cotoni and his wife Penny of Lincoln and Dianne Mola and her husband Emilio of Shirley as well as eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Several siblings also predeceased her. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on August 19th from 10 -12 p.m. in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Her graveside service will be held at 12:45 p.m. in Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Road, Lincoln. All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lincoln Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 19, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Santa Cotoni holds a very special place in the heats of the Nardone Family in Watertown, Ma.

Among so many other things, my mother Carmela Nardone says with a heavy heart that she misses Santa's sleep over visits from years ago and will now be further saddened to miss her weekly calls with her.

God bless her and all of her wonderful family who were so lucky to have her in their lives for such a long time.

With deepest of condolences
John Nardone
