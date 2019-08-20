|
Mr. Shawn T. Giles, of Rowley, formerly of Waltham, died on August 13, 2019. He was 52. Shawn was the kind of go-to guy for just about anything. . .a loving son, brother, uncle, co-worker and friend, Shawn was there ready and willing whether it was to check-in on family, to offer a helping hand with the lawn out back, or simply to be a listening ear. Shawn was born in Waltham on April 12, 1967, a son of Mary E. (Florio) Giles of Waltham and the late Andrew F. Giles. For more than 25 years he worked as an engineer at the Marriott Hotel in Burlington. Anyone who knew Shawn knew he was an avid outdoorsman and his best days were spent in the open air. Adventures with his father on deep-sea fishing excursions, spending time at Hampton Beach with his best pal, his beloved dog, Mugsy, and tending to the backyard landscaping were where some of his best days were spent. His soft smile and gentle humor will be missed by many, and always remembered by those who were close to him. In addition to his mother, Mary, Shawn is survived by his siblings, Darlene M. Prendergast (William), of Brentwood, New Hampshire and Andrew F. Giles, Jr. (Patrice), of Lancaster; his nieces and nephew, Allison Prendergast, Stacey Giles and Andrew Giles, III and also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. Shawn is reunited with his father, the late Andrew F. Giles, who died in 2013. A Funeral Service for Shawn was celebrated in the Joyce Funeral Home, on Tuesday August 20, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019