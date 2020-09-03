Shintaro Asano, 85, passed away peacefully in his home Portsmouth, NH with his children by his side on August 25, 2020. Born February 27, 1935 in Tokyo, Japan. Shintaro was preceded in death by his parents Kenzabaro and Aiko Asano, his brother Jiro, and his wife of 32 years, Belinda Briggs Asano. He is survived by his child ren Douglas (Alexandra) Asano, Evan Asano, Claudia (Brandon) Barcomb, and Matthew (Trilby) Asano, as well as his seven granddaughters, Lilly, Anna, Stella, Adelaide, Grace, Phoebe, and Alice. A Fulbright Scholar who emigrated to the United States to do graduate work at MIT, Shintaro was an inventor and entrepreneur specializing in electronics manufacturing. In 2011, the Boston Globe recognized him for his invention of the fax machine in their MIT150 feature celebrating the schools sesquicentennial. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to New Castle (NH) Historical Society, Friends of Harvard Womens Ice Hockey, or the Jimmy Fund.