1/
Shintaro Asano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shintaro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shintaro Asano, 85, passed away peacefully in his home Portsmouth, NH with his children by his side on August 25, 2020. Born February 27, 1935 in Tokyo, Japan. Shintaro was preceded in death by his parents Kenzabaro and Aiko Asano, his brother Jiro, and his wife of 32 years, Belinda Briggs Asano. He is survived by his child ren Douglas (Alexandra) Asano, Evan Asano, Claudia (Brandon) Barcomb, and Matthew (Trilby) Asano, as well as his seven granddaughters, Lilly, Anna, Stella, Adelaide, Grace, Phoebe, and Alice. A Fulbright Scholar who emigrated to the United States to do graduate work at MIT, Shintaro was an inventor and entrepreneur specializing in electronics manufacturing. In 2011, the Boston Globe recognized him for his invention of the fax machine in their MIT150 feature celebrating the schools sesquicentennial. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to New Castle (NH) Historical Society, Friends of Harvard Womens Ice Hockey, or the Jimmy Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Portsmouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved