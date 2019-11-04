|
|
Stephen F. Honan, age 86, a Concord resident since 1972, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in The Gardens at Newbury Court, while surrounded by his loving family. He was the dedicated husband of Frances (Goodwin) Honan, with whom he shared 64 years of loving marriage. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on November 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Dr. Frank J. Honan and Florence (McGee) Honan. He grew up in Providence, summered on Block Island as a young boy, and attended St. Joseph School. Steve continued his studies at La Salle Academy and later at Brown University, as part of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. He served honorably on the USS McCaffrey, a Navy destroyer. Steve's professional career centered around publishing and book manufacturing as a Senior Account Manager for the Banta Corporation, now known as RR Donnelley. Steve was an active, longtime member of Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. Both he and Fran have cherished their beloved church community over the past 47 years. Steve was also a member of Book Builders of Boston, and will be remembered as a voracious reader, avid birdwatcher, astronomy enthusiast, and devoted family man. He was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren, from cheering them on at sporting events to attending plays, art exhibits, graduations, and enjoying many family milestones over the years. In addition to his beloved wife, he will be forever missed by four children, Kathleen Bird and her husband Samuel of Concord, Stephen Honan and his wife Nancy (Verrill) of Fairfax, VA, Carolyn Benjamin and her husband Robert of Fairfield, CT, and David Honan and his wife Christine (Canning) of Concord, his eleven grandchildren, Sarah and Jane; Jessica, Laura, and Stephen; Anne, Maria, and Ellen; Kayleen, Elanna, and Riley, five great-grandchildren, Esme, Eugene, Brendan, Connor, and Charles, and two siblings, Elliot Honan and his wife Martha of Ashland and Ann Rodrigues and her husband Mariano of Sun City Center, FL. He was the brother of the late Barry Honan and his surviving wife Constance of Branford, CT. Three stepbrothers, Robert, Kenneth and Daniel Perry, as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Steve's life during a memorial service in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord Center on Saturday, November 16th at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall. Private burial, with military honors, will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, November 16th in recognition of Steves faithful military service to our country. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Steve's online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019