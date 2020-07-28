Susan A. Burns-Tisdale, age 67, of Concord, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25th, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; a dedicated nurse leader; and a wise mentor. She is remembered for her generosity and will be greatly missed. Susan was celebrated for her work. She started her nursing career at the Arlington, MA VNA. Her executive leadership practice was launched at the former Beth Israel Hospital (later Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital) in Boston, where she worked as the first dedicated Director of their Home Care Department. Known as a clear and strategic thinker, Susan was a leader with a passion for providing patient-centered care across all populations. As a result of her expertise in operations, community health, and clinical practice, Susan was appointed to lead the integration and consolidation of the various home care programs within Care Group. Susan later advanced to assume nurse executive positions at Tenet/MetroWest Health Care in Natick, Beth Israel Deaconess Needham, and Youville Hospital and Rehab Center in Cambridge. Since 2007, Susan served as Senior Vice President for Clinical Operations at Exeter Health Resources in Exeter, New Hampshire. In 2012 she assumed the role of Chief Nursing Officer at Exeter, leading that hospital in 2014 to achieve Manet designation, the highest nursing honor awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center followed by re-designation in 2018. A hallmark of Susans career was her unwavering focus on patients and her extraordinary commitment to interprofessional team collaboration in order to better serve patient needs. At Exeter, her executive leadership practice was founded on innovation and the principles of creating and sustaining Lean Thinking and High Reliability Organizations. Susan was known for her compassionate inclusion of multiple and diverse people and perspectives to improve team and organization performance. As a lifelong learner, Susan became a certified iPEC coach in 2019, developing refined skills in the coaching process. Susan received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Syracuse University in New York and a Masters degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Susan was the loving wife of George L. Tisdale of Concord, MA; the devoted mother of Emily Mower and Victoria Tisdale; and a doting grandmother to Ella Mower, Tayler Bill, and Matthew Eby. She is additionally survived by her step daughters: Sarah Eby and Amy Tetrault; her five siblings: Ellen Peil, Margaret Burns, Sarah Rios, Robert Burns, and John Burns; and her eleven nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Susans life during an outdoor service on Saturday, August 1st at 10 am at the familys home | 335 Commonwealth Avenue in Concord. In accordance with current COVID guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a healthcare organization or charity that you believe carries forward her legacy. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To live-stream the service, share a remembrance, or offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit her obituary page at www.DeeFuneralHome.com
