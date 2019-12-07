|
Susan Jane Pannell left life toward the end of September, 2016. Formerly of Carlisle, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Concord-Carlisle High School, she had lived for many years in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Her notable interests in history, writing, and the care of animals were constant throughout her life. After graduating from Stanford University with a masters degree in American history, Susan moved to Washington, D.C., where she earned a J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law School. After a successful career as a labor attorney she became a Supreme Court reporter, writing a column for a criminal law publication. Deciding to pursue her own writing full-time, she moved to a rural community in Harpers Ferry and wrote several novels, while also editing works on environmental law. She volunteered for the National Park Service as a historical museum docent and served as a member of the Harpers Ferry Historical Association. She is predeceased by Bootsie, Fayla, Diana, and Gladys.
