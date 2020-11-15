Susan Mary "Sue" (Cole) O'Neil, age 81, a longtime resident of Concord and Chatham, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, following a short illness and complications due to Polycythemia. She was loved by not only her family, but all who knew her. Sue was born in Cambridge, MA on May 11, 1939 to her late parents, Stephen and Julia (Mooney) Cole. She grew up in Cambridge, Belmont and Concord, and graduated from Concord High School in 1957. She went on to attend Boston College, graduating from the Lynch School of Education in 1961. Sue began her career as a teacher in Westfield, NJ and stopped working to raise her family there. After moving to Concord, MA, she later returned to the workforce as a Travel Agent. Known for her leadership in community organizations and entrepreneurial spirit both in Westfield, NJ and in Concord, MA, Sue opened her own travel agency, Junction Travel, Ltd. in West Concord. She operated her successful business for fifteen years before retiring and selling her company in order to spend more time with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Nuna." She enjoyed spending summers in Chatham with her family. She cherished the time with her many close friends and longstanding relationships with her and Bobs BC college classmates. Sue especially enjoyed her membership with the Concord Milldames, a local service organization. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" ONeil of Concord and her sister, Julie Cole Shaw of Cambridge, her five children, Julie Dolan and her husband Thomas of Boston, Meghan Hammond of Sandwich, twin sons, Stephen and Robert ONeil, Jr. of Concord, Robs wife Kathi of Concord and Jonathan ONeil and his wife Jennifer of Sandwich, and her ten grandchildren with whom she was extremely close: McManus Dolan, Kelleher Dolan, Neilan Dolan, Julia Hammond, Marguerite Hammond, Johanna ONeil, Brennan ONeil, Sadie ONeil, Hanlyn ONeil, and Caroline ONeil. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Sues immediate family will gather for a private burial service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sues memory can be made to blood cancer research through MPN Research Foundation, 180 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1870, Chicago, IL, 60601 (www.mpnresearchfoundation.org
