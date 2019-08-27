|
Theresa Anne (Morrissey) Myles, of Lincoln and Brewster, MA passed away August 19, 2019 at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, MA. She was born May 11, 1928, in Somerville, MA, the daughter of V. Theresa (Leahy) and Arthur L. Morrissey. Theresa was surrounded by the warmth of family with wonderful parents and six sisters. She attended St Clement School and then attended the Cambridge City Hospital School of Nursing where she began her nursing career and met her lifelong partner Dr. J Richard Myles of Cambridge. She and Richard were married on June 10, 1950 and raised their six children in Lincoln and Brewster. They devoted their time to their family, church, gardening, giving back to their community and spending warm days at the cape with wonderful friends. Ever a warm, sensitive and gifted lady, Theresas greatest love was her family, watching them grow and being there as they met lifes wonders and challenges. Theresa is survived by her children Leo T (Lee) and his wife Linda of Turner, ME, Christie T Cuneo of Woburn, Kevin M and his wife Cynthia of Sun Valley, Idaho, Michelle and her husband Dr. Douglas Howie of Bedford, Heidi M Ray of Chicago, IL, and John R and his wife Cyndy of Wayland, eleven grand-children and six great-grandchildren. Theresa is also survived by her wonderful sisters Florence Perry and her husband Robert, of Alexandria VA, Anne Conceison and her husband Manuel of Lexington, Sr arles, of Belmont; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband J. Richard Myles, her parents, and her sisters Mary V Morrissey and Margaret R Morrissey. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the wonderful care givers at Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, and Youville Place in Lexington for providing warm and compassionate care to Theresa over the past several years. A Mass celebrating the life of Theresa Myles will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10:30am, at St Ann Church, Good Shepard Parish, 134 Cochituate Road, Wayland MA; interment will be in Brewster. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Julia Parish, Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, MA 02493.
Published in Concord Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019