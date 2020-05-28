|
Thomas Russell Beck, M.D., born August 3, 1949 in Los Angeles, passed away after a heroic struggle with cancer on May 25, 2020. He met his wife Sue in college, and they were wed in 1971. After graduating with a B.S. from Yale University, Tom received his degree in internal medicine from Cornell University Medical College and went on to train at University Hospitals in Cleveland, afterwards becoming Assistant Professor of Medicine as a nephrologist at Temple University in Philadelphia. Tom joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1984, leaving Smith Kline and French in 1989 to be President of Enzytech, Inc. in Cambridge, MA. In 1992 he became CEO of Cytomed, Inc., which was acquired by UCB S.A. in Brussels in 1998. Tom stayed with UCB as Corporate Vice President of Research and Development, conducting business in French and developing contacts in the global pharmaceutical industry. In 2004, he became President and COO of Dyax Corp. in Cambridge. Upon leaving Dyax in 2007, Tom joined the team of Fidelity BioSciences (now FPrime Capital), becoming an Executive Partner, where he remained until the present. Tom was proudest of his contributions to the development of new therapies, his skill at mentoring young colleagues and his ability to bring laughter into everyones day with his quick wit and endless supply of jokes. When not working, he enjoyed his family, travel, theater and music, and he was an avid Red Sox fan. He directed and did lighting design for numerous musical shows with both young people and adults, introducing many to the joys of performing together. He will be sorely missed by his wife, his two sons, Chris and Mike, their wives Michelle and Lawson, and his four grandchildren, as well as all who knew him. Tom was a life-long lover of all things Broadway. Contributions in his memory can be made on-line to The Actors Fund (www.actorsfund.org) or to Broadway Cares (www.broadwaycares.org). In lieu of a service, the family asks that you pour your favorite drink, listen to your favorite music and remember the joy that was Tom. His entire life was a celebration. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Toms online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 28 to June 4, 2020