Thomas V. Nield
Thomas V. Nield, 74, of Concord, died at his home on July 31st, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 47 years of Eleanor (Sweeney) Nield. Born on December 6, 1945 and raised in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late John and Patricia (Barton) Nield. Tom majored in engineering while attending Duke University and furthered his studies by earning an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley while serving in the Air Force. He served honorably for twenty years before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Prior to his retirement, Tom worked for many years as an Electrical Engineer for Arinc Corporation in Lexington. He also enjoyed reading as well as following current events and politics. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a son, John Nield of Concord and several cousins. He was the father of the late Robert and Dennis Nield and brother to the late Robert Nield. Family and friends are invited to gather for a period of visitation on August 8th from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center, followed by a graveside service with U.S. Air Force military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on August 8th as a tribute to Tom's faithful military service to our country. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Tom's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
AUG
8
Burial
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
