Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
First Parish
20 Lexington Road
Concord Center, MA
View Map
Timothy B. Blodgett


1929 - 2020
Timothy B. Blodgett Obituary
Timothy Baker Blodgett died Thursday January 2, age 90, at his home in Concord. He was born on August 13,1929 in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from St. Paul Academy. After Williams College, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War, editing the Elgin Air Force base newspaper. Tim met Becky Driscoll of St. Paul, fell in love and got engaged within a month. They were married in June1956 and were together for 61 years until Becky's death in August, 2017. Tim began his formal journalism career as a cub reporter for The Worcester Evening Gazette. Became a business reporter then editor at The Minneapolis Star and then spent 25 years at The Harvard Business Review. He retired in 1991 as the magazine's Executive Editor. Nothing made Tim happier than to be surrounded by his family at his summer home on Kezar Lake in Maine. After hiking, sailing and a good meal with his kids and grandkids, hed retire to the screen porch with a book and the calls of owls and loons. Tim and Becky lived in Concord for 50 years and were dedicated volunteers and patrons to the First Parish Church in Concord, the Concord Free Public Library, the Boston Lyric Opera and many other organizations. He loved his friends, music, opera and art and traveling the world. A life-long voracious reader, Tim kept a list of every book read since the age of 9. The final list has 3090 books which can be found here: https://bit.ly/2KeqfRv. Tim is survived by four children: Sarah Blodgett of Concord, Amy Walker (Jonathan) of Chevy Chase, MD, Jeff (Emily) of St. Paul and Katie Celi (Peter) of Harvard, MA. As well as eight grandchildren, Josh Buxbaum (Ruth), Eleanor Buxbaum, Gretchen and Chris Walker, Tim and Jack Blodgett and Jake and Anna Duffy. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tim's life during a memorial service in First Parish, 20 Lexington Road, Concord Center on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will be at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, February 22nd in recognition of his faithful service to our country in the U.S. Air Force. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Lovell Land Trust, 208 Main St. Lovell, ME 04051 (www.gllt.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Tim's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
