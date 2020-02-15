|
Timothy Baker Blodgett, died Thursday, January 2, age 90 at his home in Concord, MA. He was the husband of the late Rev. Rebecca Becky Blodgett who died in 2017. Tim is survived by four children, Sarah Blodgett of Concord, Amy Walker (Jonathan) of Chevy Chase, MD, Jeff (Emily) of St. Paul, and Katie Celi (Peter) of Harvard, MA; as well as eight grandchildren, Josh Buxbaum (Ruth),Eleanor Buxbaum, Gretchen and Chris Walker, Tim and Jack Blodgett, and Jake andAnna Duffy. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Tims life duringa memorial service in First Parish, 20 Lexington Road, Concord Center on Saturday,February 22nd at 10:30 am. Privateburial will be at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord.Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday,February 22nd in recognition of his faithful service to our country in the U.S.Air Force. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GreaterLovell Land Trust, 208 Main St. Lovell, ME 04051 (www.gllt.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home &Cremation Service of Concord. For Tims full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020