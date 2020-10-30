1/
Virginia Essman
Virginia "Ginny" (Hall) Essman, age 99, longtime Concord resident, died peacefully on October 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Essman, with whom she recently celebrated 68 years of loving marriage. Ginny was extremely proud of her four sons and their spouses, Donald Essman Jr. and his husband Michael Bendzela of Standish, ME, Mark Essman and his wife Talliane of Crozet, VA, Stephen Essman and his wife Ann of Littleton, MA, and Brian Essman and his wife Ellen of Wilton, CT, as well as her six grandchildren, Brian James, Michael, William, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Garrett. She was the sister of the late Edmund Hall and also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Anna Hall, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions, immediate family members will gather for a private funeral Mass in Holy Family Parish, Concord Center. Burial will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginnys memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037 (www.jdrf.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories memories close to the families hearts ♥. As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-GP/Lm
