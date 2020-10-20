Mr. Wade Harriman Longley passed away October 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Charlottesville, VA. Born on September 14, 1924 and raised in Shirley, MA, Wade was descended from early settlers on both sides of his family. On his father's side, from 1620 Mayflower passenger Richard Warren, and on his mothers side, from the first Catholic settlers to Saint Mary's County Maryland in 1634. At the young age of eighteen, Wade served in the Marine Corps in World War II attaining the rank of Sergeant. He received two Battle Stars, one for the Okinawa invasion and one for the major battle of the Philippine Campaign, both in 1945. His Marine Outfit received a Presidential Unit Citation. After he returned from war, he battled and survived Malaria. Wade earned a Bachelors and Masters of Education Degrees from Fitchburg State College. He started his career in manufacturing, working for General Radio Company in Concord. When the company closed, Wade became a High School Teacher of the sciences and electronics at Tewksbury High School for more than twenty years. Wade was the beloved husband of Joan (Mullaly) Longley of Medford, MA. Besides his wife, he is survived by their four children: son William and wife Jo-Ann Longley of St. Petersburg Florida, Laura (Beech) Longley and partner Amy Pennington of Charlottesville Virginia, Linda and husband Robby Nieves of Pepperell, MA and Lizabeth (Tesconi) Baker and partner Tim Gregory of New Hampshire. In addition, he is the cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren: Jim Longley and wife Kim Strovink, Jennifer Longley and partner Ron Bieniame, Sarah Papan and husband Milos Papan, Erin Beech and husband John Maturo, Michael Beech, Wade Nieves, Abigail Tesconi, and Lydia Tesconi. He was the cherished great grandfather of 5 great grand children. Wade was the brother of the late Dorothy Sheedy of Greer, SC, late John Long of Seattle, WA, late Benjamin Longley of Seattle, WA and brother of Betsie Kinney and husband Herb of Eugene OR. A celebration of Wades life will be held in the Spring. He will be buried at the Village Cemetery in Shirley, MA.



