Walter A. Bossert, Jr., was born in Manhattan on October 5, 1932 to Christina and Walter A . Bossert Sr.. Walter graduated Columbia College with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and has been a member of the John Jay Society for over 40 years. Bossert served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957 where he was Lieutenant Commander and top secret security officer during the Korean War; most notably at Mt. Rushmores Strategic Air Command Base during the Suez Canal Crisis of 1956. After serving in the United States Air Force, he attended the University of Virginia Law School where he graduated in 1960. Walter joined the law firm of Gould & Wilkie, One Wall Street, New York for serving 34 years, 19 as senior partner. Gould & Wilkie, founded in 1892, was per-haps best known as the firm where Judge Learned Hand practiced before his appointment to the federal bench. During Bosserts tenure, he was general counsel to several well-known corpora-tions including Associated Dry Goods and their principal division, Lord & Taylor, Tiffany & Co. and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Company. In 1980, Bossert, along with his partner Davison Grant and renowned lawyer, Telford Taylor, chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, successfully argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, case ( 447 U.S. 557) - Central Hudson Gas & Electric vs. Public Service Com-mission of the State of New York. This landmark case is still studied in law schools today in regard to First Amendment rights. Bossert, till the day he passed away at age 88, remained an active member of both the New York City and Supre me Court of the United States, (SCOTUS) Bar Associations as well as "of coun-sel" to Thompson & Hine, Gould & Wilkies successor. Walter was an avid music lover and historian who was instrumental in establishing Lyrica Chamber Music with his wife, classical pianist, Mariel Bossert. The award-winning series included collaborations with the Emerson, Lark and Muir String Quartets and presidential musical playlets authored by Mr. Bossert. Walter Bossert is survived by his wife, Mariel, son William, daughters, Ellen and Laura, daughter in laws, Barbara Bossert and Suzanne Woolston Bossert, son in law, Terry King, his grandson, Christopher, granddaughters, Brooke and Kaitlin, nieces Elizabeth Ahner and Rebecca Bossert, Carey Ahner, his grand nieces, Olivia and Cordelia, cousins Alice and Joyce, and three beloved family dogs, Buddy, Maestro and Mama Chia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to Lyrica Boston Inc. a 501 (c)(3) non- profit musical, educational and outreach organization at https://www.lyricafest.org/make-a-donation
